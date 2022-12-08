Bond condition lifted for former teacher accused of sex with student he has since married

Dec. 7—ATHENS — A former East Limestone High teacher and coach charged with having sex with a student he has since married can have contact with his new wife, a Limestone County judge ruled.

Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, of Madison, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with having sex with a student under the age of 19, a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Tucker was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond. Among the conditions of the bond was that he have no contact with the victim and that he not attempt to communicate with the victim.

Tucker's lawyers filed a pleading, with a marriage certificate signed by Tucker and the alleged victim dated Nov. 8 attached, requesting that the court remove the bond condition that prohibited their client from having contact with the victim.

According to the motion, "the couple obtained the marriage certificate despite the current bond restrictions that the defendant is currently adhering to."

Limestone County District Judge Gray West on Tuesday ruled that "the condition imposed upon the defendant to have no contact with the alleged victim in this case is hereby lifted."

