Here are the bond conditions Todd, Julie Chrisley must follow until tax fraud sentencing

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have a list of bond conditions they must follow until sentencing after a jury reached a verdict in their fraud trial.

The couple from “Chrisley Knows Best” faced criminal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. A jury found them and their accountant guilty on all counts.

The case involved an allegation of $30 million in fraudulent bank loans the government says the Chrisleys took out to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending — even before becoming reality TV stars.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross allowed the Chrisleys and their accountant Peter Tarantino free on bond.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the amended bond order for the Chrisleys. The order includes the conditions that the couple must follow.

Ross placed the Chrisleys on a location monitoring program. The couple must pay for the program’s costs as determined by their probation officer.

The Chrisleys are also under home detention. They can only leave the house for work, medical appointments, church services and court appearances.

The Chrisleys also have to alert their probation officers to any spending over $1,000, according to the order entered Tuesday.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office set sentencing for the Chrisleys and Tarantino for October.

