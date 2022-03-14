Bond default would make it harder for Russia to find lenders -U.S. Treasury official

Women walk past a board showing the U.S. dollar and euro signs in Saint Petersburg
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A default on Russia's sovereign debt would add further pain to Russia's economy and financial system, making it harder for Moscow to find new lending sources and raising future borrowing costs, a U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.

The official told Reuters the Treasury believes there are limited direct exposures in the U.S. financial system to Russian sovereign bonds and the main impact would fall on a Russian economy already reeling under the weight of Western sanctions.

"A default would make it increasingly difficult for Russia to find new lenders, and those who do lend to them will demand higher interest rates, leading to a further drain on the Russian economy," the official said.

Russia, which is pursuing an increasingly destructive invasion of Ukraine, has $117 million in payments due on Wednesday on two dollar-denominated eurobonds. Its finance ministry has said it will make the payments in roubles if sanctions prevent it from paying in dollars - a move markets would view as a default.

Western sanctions have immobilized the foreign exchange assets in Russia's central bank and prohibited international banks from dollar and euro transactions with sanctioned Russian financial institutions - including the central bank - complicating any payments.

Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo earlier told CNBC that Russia's choices in how it pays its debts will drain resources from President Vladimir Putin's ability to continue the war in Ukraine.

"Those choices will ultimately put (Putin) in a position where he has to make a decision about whether he continues the invasion or stops that invasion," Adeyemo said.

The Russian eurobonds in question, maturing in 2023 and 2043, traded at 20 cents on the dollar or lower on Monday. They are among the first to have scheduled payments after Russia was hit by sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury official said the dramatic falls in the price of Russian sovereign bonds suggested a high probability of default.

"Investors are paying close attention to payments coming due soon and are preparing for alternative outcomes," the official added.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis- IMF

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia may default on its debts in the wake of unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but that would not trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. Georgieva told CBS's "Face the Nation" program that sanctions imposed by the United States and other democracies were already having a "severe" impact on the Russian economy and would trigger a deep recession there this year. The war and the sanctions would also have significant spillover effects on neighboring countries that depended on Russian energy supplies, and had already resulted in a wave of refugees compared to that seen during World War Two, she said.

  • Russia may be cut off from the world's lender of last resort as bonds head toward default

    G7 nations want to cut off Russia's access to emergency funding from organizations like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

  • Spain seizes Russian oligarch's yacht in Barcelona

    Spain has temporarily seized a Russian oligarch's $140 million yacht in Barcelona, the country said on Monday, as two sources said the vessel belonged to the head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Today we seized - the technical term is provisionally immobilised - a yacht belonging to one of the principal oligarchs," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on La Sexta television. Monitoring site Marine Traffic has said that yachts linked to two other oligarchs who are not yet sanctioned are also docked in Barcelona.

  • The Paradox Of Diversification

    Investors are more likely to avoid diversification when they need it the most.

  • U.S. SEC warns brokers to 'remain vigilant' to market, counterparty risk

    In a rare public warning, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday told broker-dealers and other market participants to "remain vigilant to market and counterparty risk" amid heightened volatility and global uncertainties. The agency urged broker-dealers to closely monitor counterparty risk, collect "margin" or collateral from counterparties to "the fullest extent possible," and stress test their positions. Wild swings in the prices of oil, metals and other raw materials last week generated more margin calls at clearing houses and trading firms, forcing counterparties out of the money to stump up liquid collateral they must pledge to secure their trades.

  • Man accused of stabbing two workers at MoMA

    Police say the suspect jumped over a counter and stabbed two Museum of Modern Art employees multiple times.

  • Oil Extends Drop With Focus on Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses following another volatile session after a cease-fire in Ukraine was discussed, while there were also concerns about crude demand in China due to a resurgence of Covid-19 there.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has Di

  • Exotic And Classic Cars Gather On A Frozen Lake

    Leave it to the Swiss to be different…

  • Rooftop solar killing bill was a giant misstep | Opinion

    It is probable that the number of Florida residents installing rooftop solar will surely go down.

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX face 'significant' inflationary pressure

    Musk in a tweet on Sunday also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in prices of metals used in cars - from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries - and customers are likely to foot the bill.

  • Elle Fanning Glitters In Gold Strapless Ball Gown & Satin Pumps at Critics’ Choice Awards

    Elle Fanning arrived at the Critics' Choice Awards in a sparkly ballgown and gold Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.

  • Zoë Kravitz's 'The Batman' co-star Paul Dano crashes her 'SNL' hosting gig

    Zoë Kravitz's "The Batman" co-star Paul Dano crashed her "Saturday Night Live" episode and was almost as creepy as he was in the movie. Almost.

  • S&P 500 marks 1st death cross in 2 years as investors assess Russia-Ukraine ahead of Fed decision

    Major indexes struggle to hold on to gains, with Nasdaq Composite slumping to lowest level since December 2020 as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine updates.

  • U.S. Refining Stocks Have a New Edge. These Stocks Are Up Sharply.

    The demand picture looks good, as Covid-19 ebbs and airline traffic picks up. The stocks of PBF Energy, Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum, and Phillips 66 are up sharply.

  • Who’s been in Congress the longest

    Data: Quorum; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) has spent more time in Congress than anyone else currently in office, with 48 years in the House of Representatives, according to Quorum data.By the numbers: The average American is 20 years younger than the average representative in the House and Senate. Forty percent of current senators and 26% of representatives are 65 years or older — and many have strolled the Capitol's marble halls for decades.Get market news worthy of your t

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held talks in Rome with China’s top diplomat, the first of their kind since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month. The Biden administration is pressing China to use its influence in Moscow to help end the conflict, while warning that there’ll be consequences for supporting Russia.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPanic

  • Caribbean airline Arajet orders 20 Boeing 737 MAXs

    Arajet, a new Caribbean airline, has ordered 20 of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and placed options for 15 additional planes, the aviation giant announced Monday.

  • Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline and Romantic History

    The Maid actress and Bleachers musician were first linked back in August 2021 and recently went public with their romance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Nonprofit Wants to Make the Workplace Less Stressful for Black Women

    Just about everyone gets a case of the Monday morning blues when they have to go to work after a nice, relaxing weekend. But for some Black women, their office environment can create blues that last all week and seriously impact their mental and physical health. A 2020 Essence study revealed that 45 percent of Black women say the place they experience racism most frequently is in the workplace. Long-term stress at work can lead to issues such as depression, high blood pressure, and heart problem