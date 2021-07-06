Bond denied for 2 Westmoreland men police say were involved in separate domestic assaults

Jul. 6—Two Westmoreland County men are being held without bond after separate domestic assaults during the weekend, according to court papers.

On Friday night, North Huntingdon police were called to a Route 993 home in Ardara and arrested Donald Thomas Kemerer, 58. Officers said Kemerer kicked, punched and choked a woman after the pair were drinking at a couple of area establishments.

The woman was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of possible facial fractures and internal bleeding, according to court papers.

Kemerer was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation and harassment. District Judge Charles R. Conway denied bond to ensure the victim's safety, according to online court records.

In an unrelated incident, state police were called to the Days Inn in New Stanton Saturday night after a woman was punched in the face several times, according to court papers. Troopers arrested Gerald Lee Neth, 46, and charged him with simple assault and harassment.

The woman told police she and Neth were arguing because he refused to let her use a cell phone and iPad when Neth punched her in the face, according to court papers. She had two black eyes and forehead swelling and redness, police said. He also was denied bond by Conway to ensure the safety of the victim and because Neth did not have a permanent address, according to online court records.

Both Neth and Kemerer were being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Neither suspect had an attorney listed in online court records. Kemerer's preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday and Neth's is scheduled for July 14.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .