Bond denied for accused drug trafficker

Nov. 14—Consauaga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter denied an attorney's motion to set bond for a 24-year-old woman accused of trafficking drugs in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 10.

Defendant Shasta Rylee Davis is also facing one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of possession to distribute a controlled substance.

According to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office records, the substance Davis is accused of trafficking is described as an "opium or derivative."

The amount allegedly possessed by Davis was not specified during the Nov. 10 court proceedings.

Attorney Latasha Heflin said Davis is a Chatsworth resident.

"To my knowledge, this is Miss Davis' first arrest, that's what I'm being told," Heflin told the court. "She is not on probation, she is not on parole and to my knowledge, she does not have any failures to appear."

She requested that Davis' bond be set at $15,000.

Consauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Geoff Bard, however, said Davis was currently out on bond in Murray County.

"For a similar offense," he stated. "I believe that is also possession with intent to distribute, I believe it's a methamphetamine offense but I'm not 100% certain on that."

Two days after bonding out for the alleged Murray County offenses, Bard said Davis was arrested again in Whitfield County.

"The State would submit she's a risk to reoffend," he said.

Per Whitfield County Sheriff's Office data, Davis has been held in pre-trial detention at the local jail since Oct. 26.