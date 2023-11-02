Bond denied for Atlanta police officer accused of forcing 16-year-old girl to perform sex act on him

WARNING: Details of this story are disturbing and graphic.

A judge denied bond for an Atlanta police officer accused of sexually assaulting the 16-year-old victim of a car crash in August.

In an indictment order filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Anthony L. Anderson, saying he “poses a significant threat or danger to any person, the community, or to any property in the community.”

Anderson’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 8.

According to Atlanta police, on Aug. 2, Anderson responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:50 a.m. on Martin Luther King Drive.

Arrest warrants reveal that after responding, Anderson forced the girl to perform a sex act on him and assaulted her.

The warrants also accuse Anderson of not allowing medical personnel to check the victim for injuries even though they were at the scene.

The victim reported the assault to Gwinnett Police, who began investigating and questioned Anderson on Aug. 11.

Atlanta police were notified of the situation that same day and moved Anderson from field operations while beginning their investigation.

APD’s Chief Darin Schierbaum released the following statement:

“Not only am I disturbed and disappointed by these allegations, but it also angers me. We ask the public to trust us to do the right thing, to keep them safe. So, when one of our own is accused of despicable acts with a minor, it erodes that trust that sometimes takes years to build. You can be assured, I will act swiftly to investigate anytime allegations of misconduct are brought to my attention. I want to thank the Atlanta Police Department’s criminal investigation division for their prompt action in dealing with this matter.”

Anderson has been charged with violation of oath of office, cruelty to children, aggravated sexual battery, and aggravated sodomy.

According to Anderson’s personnel file, he became an officer with APD in 2015.

