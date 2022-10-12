Bond denied in Beckley murder case

Oct. 11—A bond hearing for Ronald Jerry McClung, 40, of Beckley, was held before Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday morning.

Bond was denied for McClung, who is accused of murdering Tonya Adkins, 29, of Beckley in August 2021.

Adkins' body was dumped near New River Drive, according to a criminal complaint. McClung later shared a Facebook post that urged anyone with information to reach out to the victim's family.

According to the criminal complaint, McClung "was the last person to see Tonya alive." According to police, McClung told people that he was responsible for Adkins' murder, saying Adkins had been in McClung's kitchen when he struck her in the head with a baseball bat and knocked her unconscious. While she was unconscious and unable to give consent, he raped her, according to the complaint. After the reported rape, McClung "loaded up Tonya's body into a plastic tote and loaded her on to his ATV," according to police. "Ronald advised that he then took her body to a wooded area near New River Drive, Beckley," wrote Raleigh Sheriff's Detective Rob Robinson in the complaint. "Ronald advised that he then took Tonya's body off of the ATV and left her in the creek bed, where she died, as a result of her injuries."