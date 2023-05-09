Bond denied in HPU student's 2021 homicide

May 9—HIGH POINT — A High Point man who has been in jail for the past two years after being charged with killing a 19-year-old High Point University student and taking her body to Tennessee can't post bond to be released, a Superior Court judge said Monday.

Prosecutors also announced they will not pursue the death penalty for Michael Louis Cadogan, 26, who is accused of killing Gianna Delgado in High Point and intending to dispose of her body in eastern Tennessee. Police said her body was found stuffed into a tote in a car he was driving when he was arrested.

Cadogan is charged with first-degree murder and felony concealment of death.

About two dozen of Delgado's family, friends and classmates from HPU were in Guilford County Superior Court for the administrative hearing, and her father, Ricardo Delgado, became emotional and sobbed during the proceedings.

At one point Ricardo Delgado began speaking across the courtroom at Cadogan, and Judge Aaron Berlin warned him not to do that or he would have Delgado removed.

Codogan was in court handcuffed, chained and guarded by two Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Gianna Delgado was killed in a north High Point apartment early in the afternoon of June 21, 2021.

Law enforcement officials in Tennessee say Cadogan contacted a woman in Kingsport, Tennessee, he had met online, told her he had strangled his girlfriend in a dispute over another man and asked her to help him dispose of the body and the car. Cadogan then drove to Tennessee thinking the woman would assist him, but she was cooperating with law enforcement. Carter County, Tennessee, deputies stopped Cadogan and arrested him.

The next hearing in the case is set for Aug. 21.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul