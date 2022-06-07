Bond denied for man accused in murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble

A judge has denied bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Atlanta rapper.

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot to death while visiting a friend at a Conyers apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Jamichael Jones, 33, is facing murder, aggravated assault, battery and home invasion charges for Orr’s death.

Jones appeared at court for his first appearance where the judge denied bond. His next hearing is scheduled for June 15.

Jones surrendered at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office overnight Tuesday. Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said Jones’ mother was instrumental in her son’s surrender.

The sheriff said that Jones called his mother and told her he wanted to turn himself in peacefully.

Investigators said they believe Orr and Jones did not know each prior to the shooting, but Jones knew Orr’s friend.

A domestic dispute with Jones and the woman led to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Jones shot Orr once in the chest.



