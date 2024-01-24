Bond denied for man convicted of 2018 federal felony

Jan. 24—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks denied a motion from an attorney to set bond for a man facing two felony charges in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Defendant Julio Gabriel Gutierrez, 35, was indicted on one count of possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A bill of indictment indicates that Gutierrez was previously convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and "possession of firearms by a drug user" in the Unites States District Court, District of North Dakota in 2018.

The Whitfield County bill of indictment indicates that Gutierrez was allegedly in possession of buprenorphine and a handgun on Nov. 14, 2023.

Public defender Elise Williard requested that bond be set at $15,000 for Gutierrez.

"Before he was arrested, he was working at Mohawk as an inspector," she told the court. "He worked with the same plant off Riverbend Road for over two years, he does have an address over on Murray County, that's where he will be staying."

Williard said that Gutierrez had been held in pretrial detention at the local jail for approximately 75 days prior to the Jan. 23 hearing.

"This is the first time he's appearing in Superior Court, I believe," she said.

Williard also noted that one of Gutierrez's siblings "is an elected official in Fulton County."

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Geoff Bard said the state was opposed to the bond request.

"At the time he was arrested for this offense, he was out on bail in Murray County for another firearm-by-felon charge," he told the court. "His date of arrest there was Oct. 11, 2023."

Bard contended that the defendant was a potential flight risk.

"He is not on federal probation, but I believe he did do some time," he said. "The concern to the state is that he has a prior conviction similar to this one and he's currently out on bail in Murray County for a similar offense that happened a month before his arrest here."

Judge Wilbanks cited that history as the rationale for rejecting the motion.

"It's very serious," he said.