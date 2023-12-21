Bond denied for man facing drug sale charges

Dec. 21—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter denied an attorney's motion to set bond for a man facing several felony-level drug offenses in Whitfield Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 18.

According to Whitfield County Superior Court documents, 59-year-old defendant Billy Lee Talley is charged with two counts of sale of a schedule 1 or schedule 2 controlled substance and one count of possession of methamphetamine across two separate cases.

He is also charged with one misdemeanor offense of possession of a drug-related object.

Public defender William Moses said Talley is experiencing "health concerns that are threatening (his) life."

Moses told the court that the defendant is at risk of "life-threatening" bacterial infections.

"Unfortunately, the jail has a limit on how many antibiotics they can prescribe to an inmate and Mr. Talley has reached that limit a month ago and isn't receiving any more antibiotics," he said. "If these infections enter his bloodstream or cause swelling in his throat, he can die."

Moses recommended that Talley's bond amount be set at $20,000.

"He has strong ties to the community, he was born and raised in Whitfield County," he continued. "He would like the opportunity to recommence being a productive member of society while he awaits the outcome of these cases."

Moses said he did not see any failures to appear on Talley's record.

"He will show up to court and abide by any bond conditions that are set forth," Moses said. "He is not a risk to reoffend or a risk to the community — this is the first time Mr. Talley has ever been charged with the sale of a drug and it will be the last time."

Representing the State at the hearing was Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy.

He said the prosecution was opposed to bond being set for the defendant, indicating Talley has nine prior felony convictions.

"The first in 1981 for first degree forgery, the next one in 1982 for burglary," Eddy said. "A 1986 burglary, a 1990 burglary and escape, a 1995 burglary, 2010 was a violation of Georgia's Controlled Substances Act for meth, 2013, another violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for meth."

He said the defendant had another methamphetamine conviction from 2014 and a 2018 conviction for terroristic threats.

"The State contends that he is a risk to reoffend and a risk to the community," Eddy stated.

Judge Minter did not make a ruling on the motion until after comments were made by a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputy.

"Did they indicate that there was any issue going on that y'alls medical staff could not handle?" Minter asked?

The deputy's reply was no.

"Bond's denied on both cases," Minter ultimately ordered.

Minter previously denied setting bond for the defendant during proceedings on Nov. 17.

According to WCSO records, Talley was initially arrested for the alleged offenses on July 26, 2023.