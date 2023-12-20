Bond denied for man facing felony theft charges

Dec. 20—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Morris denied an attorney's motion to set bond for a 41-year-old defendant charged with two counts of felony theft by deception in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 15.

Defendant Bobby Lee Preavette is also facing one count of first-degree forgery, per Whitfield County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) records.

"He is on for two different warrants," public defender Carter Thomas told the court. "He was denied bail in magistrate, I believe because the records show that he was on bond for charges in Tennessee."

Thomas requested bond for Preavette be set at $8,000.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Mark Higgins said the State was opposed to Preavette being eligible for bond.

"In 2016, he has a failure to appear in Bartow County, he had a first offender case that had resolved and completed in 2001," Higgins told the court. "He is also showing to be out on bond, not on just the Bradley County (Tennessee) case, he had two cases that are showing no disposition on in Tennessee — a domestic assault from June 17 of 2022 and a theft of services over $2,500 from Dec. 21, 2022, both in Hamilton County."

Higgins said that one of the alleged thefts in the new Whitfield County case entails property exceeding $6,000 in value.

"He also would've been out on bond Feb. 3, 2023, for an auto theft out of Tennessee in Bradley County, which he did fail to appear on," he continued. "So he has three cases out of this circuit, out of this state ... he's failed to appear multiple times in multiple states, he has multiple felonies pending, according to his criminal history."

Higgins said the State believes Preavette is a flight risk and at risk to reoffend if released from pretrial custody.

The State indicated one of the alleged victims in the case is a relative of Preavette.

"Given that Mr. Preavette was out on bond on other felonies when these new events were alleged to have occurred — and that he is charged with felonies in two different states — I find that he is a risk to reoffend should he be released on bond," Morris stated. "I do have concerns about his relationship to the victim, being a danger to influence or intimidate the victim should he be released on bond, so I deny bond at this time."

Per WCSO data, Preavette has been held in pretrial detention at the local jail since Nov. 9.