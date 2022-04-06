Bond denied: Mother and daughter arraigned for shooting death of 13-year-old

Apr. 6—PRINCETON — Bond was denied Tuesday for a mother and daughter facing charges including first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

Nichole Brooks, 43, and her daughter Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield were brought Tuesday morning before Magistrate Susan Honaker for an arraignment hearing. Both were arraigned on charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Both had been brought back to West Virginia the previous evening from Delaware where they were located after an extensive search.

Brooks and Wallace allegedly fired into a vehicle occupied by three people while they were sitting at a red light the evening of March 23 near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

A 13-year-old girl riding in the back seat suffered a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported to CAMC General in Charleston and later died from her injuries. The Bluefield Police Department issued first-degree murder warrants March 24 for Wallace and Brooks.

Lt. Kenny Adams with the Bluefield Police Department stated in his criminal complaint that the incident was connected to a domestic-related shooting which occurred earlier that evening on Memorial Avenue. Detective K.L. Ross with the Bluefield Police Department answered a domestic call and upon arrival, Wallace said that her ex-boyfriend had hit her in the face and took her bag with her gun in it, according to the criminal complaint. Ross found the bag containing a Glock model 43 9-mm handgun. After being checked with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), the handgun was returned to Wallace.

The boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic battery, then arraigned at the Mercer County Magistrate Court and released after posting bond, Adams said in his report. His sister drove from North Carolina, bringing her 13-year-old daughter with her.

After being released, the boyfriend returned to Memorial Avenue to get his belongings before leaving West Virginia. While there, he had a verbal altercation with Wallace and Nicole Brooks, Adams said in his report.

A neighbor's home surveillance video showed that as the vehicle left, "a subject believed to be Isis Wallace fires one round from a firearm in the direction of the vehicle," Adams said. A shell casing was later recovered from the front yard. A witness reported hearing the shot and seeing the car leave the area, followed by a white SUV.

The teen was shot later at the Route 460 and Cumberland Road intersection and was taken to Princeton Community Hospital, according to the report. Before leaving for Charleston, the teen's mother and ex-boyfriend said that Wallace and Brooks had followed them, Adams said. The boyfriend said that "he heard Ms. Brooks tell Isis Wallace to pull that up, referring to a firearm," and said that was when a shot was fired into his vehicle. He sped away and realized the teen had been shot.

After being arraigned at the courthouse annex, Brooks and Wallace were taken to the Mercer County Courthouse for a bond hearing. By state law, bond hearings for people facing first-degree murder must be conducted by a circuit court judge.

Attorney Joseph Harvey, who represented Brooks, asked Circuit Court Judge William Sadler to set a bond, stating that her father could provide a place for her to stay under home confinement.

Wallace was represented by attorney Jay Williams, who asked that his client undergo a mental evaluation. Williams also asked the court to reserve a bond hearing until a later date, telling Sadler that he had no information except for statements from the police and local newspaper reports.

Williams said that he wanted a recording of the examination concerning Wallace's mental status so there could be "a meaningful bond hearing."

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch, who represented the state with Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, said that due to the seriousness of the charges and fear that Brooks and Wallace were flight risks, the state asked that they be held without bond.

Sadler said that he had seen the criminal complaint, and that due to the nature of the charges and the allegation of fleeing the state after the shooting, he would not set bond for the Brooks and Wallace. Sadler also said he would look at the matter of bond again at a later date.

Brooks and Wallace were remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

