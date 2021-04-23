Bond denied for murder suspect in death of Brooks Sandwich House co-owner

One of the two men accused of killing the co-owner of the Brooks Sandwich House in Charlotte was denied bond in court on Thursday.

Terry Connor Jr. was arrested in March 2020 in connection with the shooting death of Scott Brooks. Connor is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Scott Brooks, 61, was killed around 5 a.m. on Dec. 9 as he arrived to prepare the restaurant for the day. The popular walk-up restaurant is on North Brevard Street in NoDa.

In court, the prosecution argued that Connor’s criminal past should be enough to hold him without bond. The defense argued that the prosecution has no DNA evidence, physical evidence or video linking Connor to the crime. At the end of the hearing, Connor was denied bond.

Missing his brother

Brooks’ twin brother David spoke to WBTV after the hearing.

“That was quite the emotion I think I’ve every heard in my life. It just goes to show the resilience of the police department and prosecuting attorneys. The other half — they had nothing, and they had to admit that in a course of five minutes. And thank heaven he will not be on the street anytime soon,” Brooks said.

Brooks described how hard it has been living without his twin brother for the last year and a half.

“In 61 years of living with my brother, there was one question, one question only that when we were together we had to answer. And that question will never be asked again. And that question is ‘hey, which one are you’.”

Brooks Sandwich House was closed Thursday while the family went to court.

The co-defendant

CMPD also charged Steven Staples, who was arrested last November, for the murder of Scott Brooks and four others.

Connor and Staples were considered “partners in crime” by police, who say the two were also involved in several other robberies that resulted in murders. Staples is charged with five murders that happened within about a month and a half.

Staples is due in court on May 6.