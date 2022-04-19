Bond denied for two men charged in Columbiana Centre mall shooting

During a Tuesday morning court hearing, bond was denied for two of the gunmen accused in Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Centre.

Marquise Love Robinson, 20, and Jewayne M. Price, 22, were each charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, police said.

Police said Robinson, who was taken into custody in Columbia, and Price were among the three people who fired guns Saturday inside the shopping mall in Columbia that led to 15 people being hurt, according to the Columbia Police Department.

None of the victims injured in the shooting and melee died.

The shooting “has affected our entire community,” Judge Jessica Mangum said before denying bond. “I can’t think of any greater danger” than someone who goes into a mall with a weapon.

Mangum said both Robinson and Price were both flight risks and dangers to the community when she denied their bonds.

On Sunday, Price was arrested for unlawful carrying of a pistol, and his bond was set at $25,000. On Monday, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Price was also being charged with one count of attempted murder and nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Police are searching for a third man accused of being another shooter.

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, a 21-year-old from Columbia, is wanted on the same charges facing Robinson and Price.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to his arrest.

Nine of the people who were injured were hit by gunfire and six others were hurt as people rushed to exit, according to police.

The victims range in age from 15 to 73 years old, police said. The 73-year-old woman was the only victim who continued to receive medical treatment at a local hospital, according to police. Prisma Health said the woman was still being treated Monday and was listed as being in fair condition.