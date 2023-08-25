Bond denied for only Georgia election interference defendant still in Fulton County Jail

All 19 co-defendants indicted for allegedly trying to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 special election have surrendered to the Fulton County Jail. All but one were released moments after their arrests.

The final defendant, Harrison Floyd, remains in jail.

Floyd surrendered to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to his surrender, Floyd had not negotiated a bond amount. The other 18 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, had done so and were released moments later.

Because Floyd did not have a pre-set bond, he was held in the jail until he could have a bond hearing on Friday afternoon.

During the bond hearing, Judge Emily Richardson chose to deny his bond, keeping him inside the Fulton County Jail.

The judge did not comment on why Floyd’s bond was denied.

Channel 2 Action News has obtained court documents that show Floyd was charged with assaulting an FBI agent earlier this year.

Court documents say a pair of FBI agents were trying to serve Floyd with a subpoena to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington D.C. in February when Floyd rushed them on the stairs and bumped one of the agents “chest-to-chest” and continued shouting expletives at him.

Floyd is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses and remains in the Fulton County Jail.

