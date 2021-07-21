Bond denied for parents of infant who died from poisoning

Jul. 21—TAZEWELL, Va. — In separate hearings, a judge twice denied bond Tuesday for the parents of a 4-month-old infant who died due to Suboxone and Methadone poisoning.

Kayla Nicole Stanford, 28, of Baptist Valley Road in North Tazewell, Va. was denied bond during her hearing before Judge Martha Ketron in Tazewell County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. Evan Ray Stanford, 30, also of North Tazewell, appeared later that day before Judge Ketron and was denied bond as well.

Both parents were arrested July 9, and both were still being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Tazewell, Va.

Both Kayla and Evan Stanford have been charged with child endangerment, which is a class 6 felony in Virginia. The case started April 22 when the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office received a report about a deceased infant who had been brought to a local hospital by his parents, according to the criminal complaint.

The medical examiner advised investigators that both Suboxone and Methadone were found in the infant's system. Detective-Sergeant Michelle Conklin interviewed the parents "who both admitted to having Suboxone residue on their hands and touching the infant's face and mouth," according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective Briana Baldridge.

"An interview was conducted with a witness who advised she has seen Methadone delivered to the mother of (infant) just three weeks prior to his death," according to the criminal complaint. "The parents stated the baby had been in their room with them from the time he went to sleep until they found him unresponsive. (The infant) was solely with the mother and father that day and night, according to the mother."

The medical examiner certified that the cause of death was the toxic effects of Buprenorphine (Suboxone) and Methadone, according to the criminal complaint.

The sheriff's office is working on the investigation with the medical examiner's office, the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the Tazewell County Department of Social Services.

