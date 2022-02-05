Bond denied in shooting for man with lengthy, violent record, Cayce chief says

A man the Cayce police chief described as dangerous will remain in jail, at least for a while.

A judge denied bond to 45-year-old Dwight Xavier Jones Saturday after the Cayce Police Department charged him with attempted murder and illegal gun possession in a shooting on Frink Street.

In announcing the arrest on Friday, Cowan expressed his frustration that Jones was on the streets, saying he has a lengthy and violent criminal record.

“Our hope is the judicial system will keep him where he belongs, and that is in jail,” Cowan said Friday.

The most recent charges that landed Jones in Lexington County Detention Center started as an argument between him and a woman on Monday, Cowan said. Police were called out to the argument.

The next day, Jones and the woman argued again outside of her home, according to police. When the woman went inside, Jones shot into her home. A child was also in the home, Cowan said.

“Those bullets could have gone anywhere,” he said, “not only into the people inside the home but into any innocent bystander outside the home.”

Court records show Jones has been found guilty of selling cocaine in 1996, cocaine possession in 2008 and aggravated assault in 2011. Last year, a judge found him guilty of unlawful gun possession. He’s also been charged but not convicted of assault other times in the 1990s and 2000s.

Jones will have a chance to ask for bond in Lexington County court. An attorney for Jones was not yet publicly listed.