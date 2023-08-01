Bond denied for suspect in crash that killed bride, seriously injured groom in SC

A judge denied bond Tuesday for a woman accused of driving under the influence before hitting an killing a Charlotte woman on her wedding night, WCIV reports.

It happened around 10 p.m. on April 28 in Folly Beach, which is near Charleston.

Sam Miller (Hutchinson), 34, was killed after the low-speed vehicle she, newlywed Aric Hutchinson and two family members were in was rear-ended by alleged drunk driver Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, of James Island. Hutchinson and the other family members were seriously hurt.

When Komoroski’s blood was drawn later in police custody, it showed a blood alcohol content of 0.261, according to a toxicology report.

Komoroski is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide. Investigators said Komoroski was driving 65 miles per hour when she hit the motorized cart.

Family and friends came from across the country to celebrate the couple’s big night after months of wedding planning.

On Tuesday, Komoroski appeared in court for a second bond hearing after she had previously been denied. According to a WCIV reporter in the courtroom, the Miller and Hutchinson families asked the judge for no bond to be set and to hold Komoroski in jail.

The judge decided to deny bond again for Komoroski, saying she is a flight risk.

The judge said if the trial isn’t anticipated to begin by March 2024, Komoroski will get $150,000 bond with conditions like house arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Charlotte bride killed, husband seriously hurt in wedding night crash)