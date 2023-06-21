Bond denied for suspect in DUI crash that killed man, 13-year-old in York County

A man accused of driving under the influence, causing a crash that killed two people and hurt a 3-year-old, was denied bond in court Wednesday.

Troopers said on June 3, 19-year-old Christopher Mullis was driving on Homestead Road near Rock Hill when he ran off the road.

Investigators said Mullis’ truck hit Christopher Kernaghan, who was riding a lawnmower with his 3-year-old son. Kernaghan died from his injuries and his son was seriously hurt. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his medical expenses.

Authorities said Mullis’ cousin, 13-year-old Jessie Purser, was riding in the truck with him and was thrown from it. She died from her injuries.

Mullis was charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of felony driving under the influence bodily injury.

In court Wednesday morning, Mullis asked a judge to grant him bond. The families who attended the hearing were emotional and had strong opinions on whether a bond should be set in the case.

“My life has been completely changed,” said Kernaghan’s wife, Melissa Griffin. “I watched him get taken from me, and I don’t understand why the decision was made to drink and drive.”

Prosecutors said Mullis admitted he’d been drinking before the crash.

“He acknowledged that he was ‘going too fast’ when they asked how much he had to drink,” said Senior Solicitor Matthew Shelton. “He said he had seven or eight and he said he’d been drinking Twisted Tea. He denied taking any other substances other than alcohol.”

Mullis’ family shared pictures of him and Jessie, saying the bond between them was strong. They begged a judge to set a reasonable bond.

“He’s a 19-year-old boy,” said family friend Liz Newing. “He made horrible, horrible mistakes, but he is a caring individual.”

But prosecutors said Mullis was already out on bond during the crash for charges that included possession of marijuana and open container. They argued that giving him a bond would put other lives at risk.

“I come to court today to ask for justice to be made,” Griffin said.

“You cannot ever and will not ever be able to give me back my son, but you can give me justice,” said the victim’s mother, Kimberly Alexander.

A judge decided to deny bond but could take up the issue later.

As for the 3-year-old boy injured in the crash, his mom said he’s in a wheelchair right now. She’s grateful he’s alive, but said his life and the lives of her other children will forever be impacted by the crash.

