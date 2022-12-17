Bond denied for Tazewell County woman indicted for felony murder and elder abuse

Dec. 17—TAZEWELL, Va. — A circuit judge has denied bond for Tazewell County woman indicted on charges of felony murder and elder abuse causing death.

Christine Kaye Meadows, 54, of Cedar Bluff, Va. was recently indicted by the Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges including felony murder and abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death, according to Commonwealth's Attorney J. Christopher Plaster.

Evidence showed that Meadows, who is a licensed practical nurse and the stepdaughter of the victim, Velmer Eugene "Gene" Stanley, was appointed as Power of Attorney and became Stanley's full-time caretaker in 2020, Plaster said.

Stanley's health deteriorated between 2020 and 2022, becoming incapacitated and fully dependent on Meadows for his care. On May 25 this year, Richlands Rescue Squad personnel responded to Stanley's residence about a patient asking to go to the emergency room because of pain he was experiencing.

Members of the Richlands Rescue Squad found Stanley "to have numerous bed sores all over his body as well as other unspeakable conditions that exhibited a long term, significant lack of care for Mr. Stanley," according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Stanley was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he received care until his death on June 26.

A review of the medical records and an investigation report from the Medical Examiner's office determined that Stanley's death was the result of complications from sepsis due to bed sores and a urinary tract infection, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Meadows appeared Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson for a bond hearing. Patterson denied bond, according to records at the Tazewell County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Meadows was being held Friday at the Tazewell Regional Jail.

The Richlands Police Department investigated. Plaster will prosecute the case.

