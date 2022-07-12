Bond denied; trial in multiple cases set for Oct. 5

Jul. 11—A Crossville man facing multiple charges ranging from felony meth possession to reckless endangerment and auto theft was denied release on bond and instead had a precedent trial date set for Oct. 5.

Richard Tyler Hodgin, 27, Bell Rd., is being held without bond on charges of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

The charges were filed in three different cases occurring between September 2020 and October 2021.

Defense attorney Jeff Vires filed a motion to have a bond set in the case but following a hearing, Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie ruled that by picking up new charges while released on bond for pending charges, Hodgin posed a danger to the community.

"I don't know any amount of bond would protection the community," McKenzie said.

During the hearing, Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Kobe Cox was the only witness called to testify. His testimony centered around a case pending in General Sessions Court in which Hodgin was charged with a theft at a Taylor's Chapel Rd. residence included the taking of firearms and hunting bows.

Cox testified he happened to make contact with Hodgin the day before the theft report and remembered seeing the compound bows at Hodgin's residence. The arrest the following day led to the recovery of some of the stolen property.

Vires argued Hodgin had no history of not appearing in court — the purpose of bond — and that it was questionable whether there was sufficient evidence as to the need to hold without bond "to protect the community."

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch countered Hodgin is accused of continuing to commit offenses while out on bond and while under indictment.

McKenzie agreed and then said Hodgins was entitled to a speedy trial as a result of being held without bond. He set the case charging reckless endangerment, evading arrest and theft of property (a Mini Cooper car) for trial first.

McKenzie continued to case to Aug. 19 and set jury selections for the trial on Oct. 5.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com