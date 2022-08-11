Bond Denied For University Of West Georgia Professor Accused Of Murdering Student

A University of West Georgia professor has been charged with murder after shooting and killing a student following a heated argument.

According to CNN, Richard Sigman was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and murder. An argument between Sigman and an unnamed man led to the fatal shooting of UWG student Anna Jones at an Italian restaurant.

The unidentified man told security that Sigman threatened to shoot him. A security guard at the restaurant saw Sigman had a weapon and told him to leave. After leaving, Sigman walked to the parking deck, according to Carrollton Police Department.

University of West Georgia professor Richard Sigman has been charged with murdering 18-year-old student Anna Jones. Police say, Sigman got in an argument with another man in a parking deck and began firing shots and striking Anna while she was sitting in her car. pic.twitter.com/yG8pzAExpi — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 1, 2022

The CPD believes Sigman allegedly started shooting into a parked vehicle, striking Jones, 18, who was inside.

“The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim,” the CPD shared in a statement.

Friends immediately drove the victim to Tanner Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

Jones, who had just graduated from Carrollton’s Mount Zion High School, was set to attend the university as an incoming freshman this year and was not one of Sigman’s students, according to 11Alive.

Dr. Brendan Kelly, president of the University of West Georgia, released a statement expressing that the news of Jones’ death, a freshman at the school, was “difficult to process,” and the tragedy touches them.

Story continues

“We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community,” Dr. Kelly said. “We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”

Judge denies bond for University of West Georgia professor accused of murder https://t.co/eRdV6UJhpq — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) August 1, 2022

In a separate news release, the University of West Georgia announced Sigman had been terminated and is working with CPD in the ongoing investigation.

“The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today,” Dr. Kelly said. “UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends.”

Sigman has been denied bond and is currently held at Carroll County jail, awaiting his next court appearance on Sept. 2.