Bond denied for Virginia Beach woman charged with killing her husband

VIRGINIA BEACH — A judge on Wednesday denied bond for a Virginia Beach woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument at their home last month.

Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Judge Cheshire Eveleigh made the ruling after prosecutors argued Christina Wang poses too great a threat to the community if she were allowed to remain free on bond, according to Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Wang, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony in the July 15 slaying of her husband, Calvin Wang.

Defense attorney Roger Whitus said he asked the judge to grant his client bond, arguing there was no evidence to indicate she’s a flight risk, or a danger to herself or others. Wang has no prior criminal history, Whitus said.

The incident happened at the couple’s home in Lake Smith Condominiums, near the intersection of Northampton and Independence boulevards, according to police. Calvin Wang, a 37-year-old Navy sailor, was shot in the head and stomach. His body wasn’t found until two days later, when police were called to the scene.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tabitha Anderson told the judge the argument and shooting were captured by a video camera inside the couple’s home.

The Wangs had been married seven years and were in the midst of a divorce at the time, according to court documents. Calvin Wang, who shared a 6-year-old son with Christina Wang, had accused his wife of committing adultery, the documents said.

