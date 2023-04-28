Bond for double murder suspect set at $2M

Apr. 28—LIMA — Bond was set at $2 million Friday for Kenyatta Washington, the suspect in a double homicide that took place in Lima on the evening of April 22. Washington called the level of the bond "a ridiculous amount."

Sgt. Jason Garlock of the Lima Police Department said 26-year-old Washington was extradited back to Allen County late Thursday evening after LPD detectives Steve Stechschulte and Jesse Harrod traveled to Louisiana, where the suspect was being held by police.

Washington appeared in Lima Municipal Court on Friday before Judge Tammie Hursh by video hook-up for arraignment hearing on a preliminary charge of murder. A probable cause hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4. At that time a it will be determined if enough evidence exists to bind the case over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for presentation to a grand jury.

Washington is the LPD's suspect in the deaths of Romelo Blackman, 28, and John Dyes, 18, at a residence on West McKibben Street in Lima shortly before 11 p.m. on April 22.

Both men died as the result of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say is is a "possibility" that Washington was involved in a shooting less than an hour earlier that evening on South Roberts Avenue that left Shondale Mayo Jr., 21, with gunshot wounds.