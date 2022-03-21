Bond Market Dynamics Are Flipping as Fed, BOE Part Ways on Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. yield curve hasn’t been this steep compared to its U.S. counterpart in over three years as the Federal Reserve takes a more hawkish stance on inflation than the Bank of England.

The extra yield investors demand to hold 10-year government paper over two-year notes in the U.K. widened to about 32 basis points on Monday. That compares with 22 basis points for the equivalent spread on U.S. bonds, and puts the difference at levels last seen in September 2019.

The BOE softened its guidance on future tightening last week, citing risks to the growth outlook. The prospect of less aggressive tightening has benefited short-dated yields more, steepening the curve by around 12 basis points over the last week. In contrast, Federal Reserve officials have highlighted the need to tame inflation, anchoring long-end rates and flattening the curve by five basis points.

“The BOE’s very dovish hike is likely a big clue to a narrative shift for Europe -- from upside inflation risk to downside growth risk,” strategists including Jamie Searle at Citigroup Inc. wrote in a note. “This may be the time to really differentiate between the BOE versus the Fed.”

It’s quite a shift in gears for traders. For months, the BOE has led the way in tightening among major central banks with some officials even voting for a half-point hike last month, fueling bets on rapid tightening. That almost drove the two-year yield below the 10-year, in what’s known as an inversion, a closely-watched harbinger of future recessions.

While the U.S. curve is the flattest since early 2020, strategists at Morgan Stanley don’t see a curve inversion predicting an economic downturn this time round.

