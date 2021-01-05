Bond actress Tanya Roberts died due to complications from a urinary tract infection, rep says
Bond actress Tanya Roberts died at age 65 on Monday, her rep, Mike Pingel, confirmed to Insider in a statement Tuesday.
"With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts (age 65) last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30 p.m. PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles CA," the statement read.
According to Pingel, Roberts' death was due to a urinary tract infection, "which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream."
This comes just a day after her representative prematurely announced that she had died.
Pingel told Insider Monday that the mistake happened due to "a miscommunication" between himself, her longtime partner Lance O'Brien, and Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Roberts was best known for starring alongside Roger Moore in 1985's James Bond film "A View to a Kill." She is also remembered for playing Midge Pinciotti on "That '70s Show."
Bond actress Tanya Roberts died Monday evening in Los Angeles, her longtime rep, Mike Pingel confirmed to Insider in a statement.
"With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts (age 65) last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30 p.m. PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," Pingel said in a statement Tuesday.
According to the statement, Roberts' death was due to a urinary tract infection, "which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream."
Roberts' longtime domestic partner of 18 years, Lance O'Brien, received the news from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday night at their home, according to the statement.
"Roberts was an animal rights activist. In lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be given in Roberts' name to the ASPCA," the statement noted, adding that "an online memorial" will be announced soon.
Roberts' death comes one day after it was prematurely announced by Pingel.
Following the incorrect announcement, several obituaries for Roberts were published, including on Insider.
But during a dramatic interview with Inside Edition later that evening, O'Brien received a phone call apparently from the hospital explaining that Roberts was still alive in the hospital's ICU.
Pingel later told Insider Monday that the mistake was due to a "miscommunication" between himself, O'Brien, and the hospital.
"It was not verified and I did not know that," he added.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts collapsed on Christmas Eve after going for a walk with her dogs and was admitted to the hospital.
In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter after the first announcement, Mike Pingel said: "I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them."
Roberts, who was born Victoria Leigh Blum, started her career as a model before making her screen debut in the 1975 horror film "Forced Entry." Thereafter, she appeared in several cult films such as "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle" - the 1982 female-led adaptation of the classic Tarzan story, and the fantasy drama "The Beastmaster."
But Roberts took on her most famous role in the 1985 Jame Bond film "A View to a Kill." She played the role of Stacey Sutton, an American scientist who becomes a target of villain Max Zorin played by Christopher Walken. The film was Roger Moore's last outing as 007.
Following her role as a Bond actress, Roberts found success on the small screen with recurring roles on the popular comedy "That '70's Show" and an appearance on ABC's "Charlie's Angels" reboot.
However, during an interview with the Daily Mail later in her career, Roberts voiced her regrets about taking the role of a "Bond girl" and said that she believed the title was a curse.
"I sort of felt like every girl who'd ever been a Bond Girl had seen their career go nowhere, so I was a little cautious," she said.
"I remember I said to my agent, 'No one ever works after they get a Bond movie' and they said to me, 'Are you kidding? Glen Close would do it if she could.'"
Read the original article on Insider