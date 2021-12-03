Bond granted in Hephzibah elderly neglect case

The Hephzibah woman accused of neglect of a vulnerable adult after her grandmother was found to have bedsores that went down to the bone was granted bond Friday.

Breann K. Murray, 23, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Jacob A. Brigham, were arrested on the neglect charge Oct. 28. Friday, in Richmond County Superior Court, Jesse Stone granted Murray a $10,000 bond. Brigham has not had a bond hearing yet.

Previous reporting: Couple arrested after elderly woman found bedridden with exposed spinal cord

Emergency medical personnel called the Richmond County Sheriff's Office for assistance after they found Murray's 78-year-old bedridden grandmother with the back side of her body covered in waste and puss and her spinal cord exposed, The Augusta Chronicle has previously reported. Infected bed sores that expose bone is considered the worst at stage 4.

Murray and Brigham said then they were left to care for her grandmother after Murray's mother died last year, and a home health nurse stopped coming to help in June.

Defense attorney Greg Gelpi asked the judge to set a reasonable bond for Murray who has no criminal history. Since graduating from high school she has attending technical college to study to become a medical assistant, Gelpi said.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Bond granted to granddaughter of elderly woman suffered severe sores