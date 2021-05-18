Bond hearing for Atlanta man charged with murder put on hold

May 18—A bond hearing for an Atlanta man charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a Cassville man has been taken off today's Whitfield County Superior Court calendar, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.

Poston said Gregory Brent Grier, 27, has retained Atlanta attorney John Melnick, who requested more time to study the case. Grier can request another bond hearing. Poston said no date has been set.

Grier is charged with felony murder for the death of Jordan Chase McDougle, 22, who was brought into a Calhoun hospital on Christmas Eve 2020 after being shot in Dalton. Grier was booked into the Whitfield County jail on Wednesday. He was extradited from Clayton County, where he was in jail.

A Dalton Police Department press release said Issac Hickman, 17, has also been charged with felony murder. He is in custody in Fulton County for probation violation and awaiting extradition to Whitfield County.

A third man, Jaylon Montreal Alexar Williams, 25, of Calhoun, was booked into the Whitfield County jail on March 30 by the Dalton Police Department for conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with the death. He was released on a $2,500 bond on April 22, according to a jail employee.

The press release said, "The Dalton Police Department began an investigation with the assistance of the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) of a shooting that happened on Fourth Avenue with shots apparently being fired at the apartment buildings at 626 Fourth Ave. There were no other victims of that shooting. Investigators determined that McDougle was shot during that incident ..."

"Our investigation determined that Mr. Williams was involved in the planning to commit the shooting and had knowledge of the plan in advance and therefore was charged with conspiracy," said city of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier last week. Frazier declined to answer questions about what led to the shooting.

A Calhoun Police Department incident report said an officer was sent to AdventHealth Gordon around 2:46 a.m. on Christmas Eve after a report of a gunshot victim. The report said before the officer arrived dispatch informed him the man had died. The report said McDougle appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.

The report said the officer was told based on nurses' statements that "two black males wearing all black arrived at the ER door in an older dark in color four-door car and honked the horn twice."

"The driver and passenger exited the car and went to the driver side back door of the car and opened it," the report said. "They pulled the victim from (a) rear seat, carrying him into the hospital, yelling that he has been shot. They then assisted the victim into a wheelchair and pushed him to the trauma room."