Bond hearing for murder suspect continued to Aug. 3

Jul. 14—A bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday for an Atlanta man charged with murder in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting in Dalton was continued to Aug. 3 at the request of the Public Defender's Office, District Attorney Bert Poston said.

The Public Defender's Office already represents one of the men charged in the case and asked for the continuance so they can appoint new counsel, Poston said.

Issac Hickman, 18, 2909 Campbellton Road S.W.-27L, Atlanta, was booked into the Whitfield County jail Friday after being extradited from Fulton County, where he was being held for probation violation.

Hickman is charged with murder (nonfamily, gun) for the death of Jordan Chase McDougle, who was brought into a Calhoun hospital on Christmas Eve 2020 after being shot in Dalton.

Gregory Brent Grier was charged with murder in May in connection with McDougle's death. He remained in the Whitfield County jail Tuesday afternoon.

A third man, Jaylon Montreal Alexar Williams, of Calhoun, was booked into the Whitfield County jail on March 30 by the Dalton Police Department for conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with the death. He was released on a $2,500 bond on April 22, according to a jail employee. The Public Defender's Office represents Williams.

In a May press release, the Dalton Police Department said: "The Dalton Police Department began an investigation with the assistance of the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) of a shooting that happened on Fourth Avenue with shots apparently being fired at the apartment buildings at 626 Fourth Ave. There were no other victims of that shooting. Investigators determined that McDougle was shot during that incident ..."

A Calhoun Police Department incident report said an officer was sent to AdventHealth Gordon at 2:46 a.m. on Christmas Eve after a report of a gunshot victim. The report said before the officer arrived dispatch informed him the man had died. The report said McDougle appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.

The report said the officer was told based on nurses' statements that "two Black males wearing all black arrived at the ER door in an older dark in color four-door car and honked the horn twice."

"The driver and passenger exited the car and went to the driver side back door of the car and opened it," the report said. "They pulled the victim from (a) rear seat, carrying him into the hospital, yelling that he has been shot. They then assisted the victim into a wheelchair and pushed him to the trauma room."