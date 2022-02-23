Bond hearing to be postponed in Cory Bigsby’s child neglect case

A bond hearing scheduled for Friday in the child neglect case brought against the father of a missing 4-year-old Hampton boy will be postponed to a later date.

Jeffrey Ambrose, the attorney for Cory Jamar Bigsby Sr. — charged with seven counts of felony child neglect — said the hearing in Hampton Circuit Court won’t take place for several weeks.

Ambrose said he has yet to receive a copy of the video footage of the Hampton Police Division’s problematic interrogation of his client, which the lawyer wants to review before the hearing. But he said a scheduling conflict on the part of prosecutors is what formally triggered the delay.

Bigsby, 43, is at the center of the disappearance of his 4-year-old son, Codi, with police openly skeptical of his story about what happened to the boy.

He has remained jailed since his Feb. 3 arrest, with a judge in Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court denying him bond several days later. Ambrose has appealed that decision to Circuit Court across the street.

Bigsby told police he last saw Codi sleeping in his bed at 2 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the family’s home in the Buckroe Pointe Townhomes. He told police that when he went to check on his son at about 9 a.m., the boy was nowhere to be found.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint when Codi was last seen alive by anyone else. Police this week released a new picture of Codi, taken last summer, and asked that anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell had a scheduling conflict for Friday’s bond hearing, according to Ambrose, who said he wouldn’t object to a delay.

Ambrose said he needs the extra time to receive and review more than 100 hours of video of footage of his client’s questioning at police headquarters in the days after he reported Codi missing.

Bigsby was at police headquarters from Jan. 31 until his arrest Feb. 3 on child neglect charges.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said last week that detectives “mishandled” requests from Bigsby for an attorney during the interrogation. The chief said Bigsby twice said he wanted a lawyer during a heated argument with a detective over the results of a lie detector test, but his requests “were not honored.”

Ambrose said he expects to raise concerns about that interrogation at the bond hearing. Bigsby is accused of leaving his four boys — between 2 and 5 years old — at home alone on two separate occasions.

While the hearing is postponed, the court system has sorted out another issue — who will hear the bond appeal.

All three Hampton Circuit Court judges — Michael Gaten, Christopher Hutton and Bonnie Jones — recused themselves from the case last week. They cited a conflict of interest, though they didn’t spell out what that conflict is.

Ambrose said the Virginia Supreme Court has appointed retired Suffolk Circuit Judge William R. Savage III to hear the case instead.

At the initial bond hearing in juvenile court on Feb. 8, Ambrose said the child neglect charges are non-violent in nature, that Bigsby has a very minor criminal record, and that he should be released pending trial.

Bell, for his part, argued against bond, saying Bigsby had an AWOL conviction in the Army and that he’s “clearly a flight risk.”

“He’s the number one suspect for a probable homicide, and he has every incentive to leave,” Bell said.

