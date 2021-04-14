Bond hearing scheduled for alleged chemical-spray attack at Capitol insurrection

Apr. 13—MORGANTOWN — A bond hearing for George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown and Julian Khater, 32, of State College, Pa. has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 27, following Tuesday's status hearing.

Tanios is represented by West Virginia Assistant Federal Defender Beth Gross and First Assistant Federal Defender Richard Walker, and appeared in front of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan. Khater was in transit to a correctional facility in Washington, D.C. during the time of the conference and was unable to attend.

Due to his absence, Hogan said he would not make any substantive rulings or decisions until Khater could be present.

Khater's defense attorneys said they are in the process of putting together a bail package. Although Tanios was previously not granted bond, Gross said they are working on an appeal and plan to submit it soon.

A bond motion must be filed by April 20, as determined during the conference.

Tanios and Khater are each facing 10 counts due to an alleged chemical-spray attack during U.S. Capitol insurrection Jan. 6. These charges include:

— Conspiracy to impede or injure an officer ;

— Assaulting, resisting or impeding officer using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting ;

— Civil disorder ;

— Obstruction or impeding an official proceeding ;

— Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury ;

— Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury ;

— Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury ;

— Acts of physical violence in the capitol grounds or building.

Khater and Tanios allegedly brought bear spray and pepper spray to the insurrection, and are accused of spraying Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and two other law enforcement officers. Sicknick died the following day, but a cause of death has not been released.

During the status conference, Hogan said the case has tremendous amounts of video from the incident.

