Bond hearing scheduled for child porn suspect

Dec. 29—CATLETTSBURG — A 59-year-old child porn suspect who court records show told police he wanted to date a teenage girl is scheduled for a bond hearing Jan. 13.

Richard Nolte, of Ashland, appeared Wednesday in Boyd County Circuit Court for arraignment. However, Judge John Vincent kicked the arraignment down the road to Jan. 6, due to the absence of Nolte's attorney, Michael Curtis.

Nolte is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

He is facing a 12-count indictment on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography and promotion of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

At the time of his Dec. 10 arrest by Ashland Police, court records show Nolte told police he tried to delete "bad images," meaning images of kids under the age of 12 being sexually abused.

