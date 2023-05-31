New bond hearing scheduled in Schwartz case

May 31—A hearing will take place in federal court on June 6 to determine whether or not Rueben Schwartz should be allowed out of jail on bond while awaiting trial on a variety of federal charges.

Schwartz, of Conneaut, was initially charged with one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments in May of 2022. In that case, Schwartz was accused of knowingly accepting money originating from drug sales in exchange for a pair of properties in Conneaut.

A magistrate initially ordered Schwartz to be released on bond, but prosecutors argued that Schwartz should be kept in prison pending trial. In a brief filed with the court, prosecutors claimed that Schwartz had offered a person $100,000 to kill a Conneaut Police Department detective.

A federal judge ordered Schwartz to be detained pending trial.

In December of 2022, a 26-count superseding indictment was filed in federal court, claiming that Schwartz conspired to burn down the former Golden Anchor restaurant in Conneaut, and use the insurance payout from the fire to help pay the costs of constructing a new business across the street.

The superseding indictment includes six charges of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of use of fire in the commission of a felony, one count of destroying or damaging property used in interstate commerce, one count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to destroy or damage property used in interstate commerce, 10 counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally-derived property, and the initial count of money laundering conspiracy.

A motion to reconsider bond was filed under seal on May 1, with prosecutors filing a brief outlining their opposition, also under seal, soon after.

A hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on June 6 in federal court in Cleveland.