A bond hearing is set in connection with Jimmie "Jay" Lee's disappearance. Here's an update

A new bond hearing has been set for a man charged with the murder of Jimmie "Jay" Lee, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Timothy Herrington, 22, a recent Ole Miss graduate from Grenada, who was arrested and charged with Lee's murder on July 22, was originally scheduled for a July 27 hearing. However it was rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Oxford Police said in a statement.

Jimmie "Jay" Lee

Lee, went missing July 8, and had been last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford early that morning. He was driving his 2014 Black Ford Fusion with a custom "JAYLEE1" license plate and wearing "a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers," according to a university press release. The vehicle was later found at another apartment complex.

Officials still have not located Lee's body and Herrington's attorney maintains his client's innocence.

A time has not been set for the Aug. 9 hearing, officials said.

"Although he has been charged with a serious crime, he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name," Grenada-based attorney Carlos Moore said on Facebook.

Moore is an attorney with The Cochran Firm and is president of the National Bar Association.

Lee was a well-known member of the LGBTQ community in Oxford, as well as in his hometown of Jackson, according to previous reporting.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Timothy Herrington will appear in court on Wednesday, July 27