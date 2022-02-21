Bond hearing set for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy, charged in death of Pacolet man

A new bond hearing has been scheduled Thursday for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy who is awaiting his first court appearance on a felony DUI charge resulting in the death of a Pacolet man Feb. 8.

Kennedy, 17, of Roebuck, is being held without bond at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, April 14, in General Sessions court.

Thursday's hearing will be before Circuit Court Judge Ned Miller, according to Kennedy's attorney, Ryan Beasley of Greenville.

A new bond hearing has been scheduled for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy, shown here during a magistrate court session in Spartanburg, Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022. Kennedy, 17, is charged with felony DUI resulting in the death of Larry Parris, 54, at his home near Pacolet Feb. 8.

At an initial bond hearing on Feb. 9, 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnett said the incident started Feb. 8 at the Walmart in Roebuck where Kennedy met a friend and "took a deep hit" from a vape pen. The arrest warrant by the S.C. Highway Patrol said Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the 12:41 p.m. incident.

A toxicology report has not yet been made available.

According to Barnette, Kennedy then drove down Southport Road, apparently heading to his girlfriend's house in Union, when he drove about 175 yards down a remote road, West Murph Road, and into the private driveway of Larry Duane Parris, where Parris was talking on a phone.

Parris, a 54-year-old boat repairman, died after being run over by Kennedy's Ford pickup truck, according to Barnette. He was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center that afternoon.

"He hit (him) in the driveway and ran on top (of him) and into the garage," Barnette said. "He was working in front of the garage ... he went underneath the garage door."

Kennedy was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,100 if convicted.

Magistrate Daniel Burns denied bond for Kennedy.

Kennedy received national fame while competing on American Idol and became one of the favorites of the judges. But he left the show just two performances away from finale night after a controversial video surfaced online.

