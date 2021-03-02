Bond hearing set for March 15 in homicide case

Mar. 1—The man accused of shooting a Cumberland County man in the chest and then being apprehended in Georgia while fleeing from Cumberland County has requested a bond hearing that was set for March 15.

Thomas Mack Arnold Sr., 39, is accused of the Sept. 27, 2020, shooting death of Billy Ray Jones, 63, of Christian Rd. The scene is located southwest of Crossville off Brewer Rd.

Arnold was indicted in January on the single count of first-degree murder and was placed under $2 million bond.

Records show that Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Cumberland County investigators developed Arnold as a suspect in the shooting after interviewing witnesses at the scene, and also learned he might have left the state en route to Florida where he has family.

A regional be-on-the lookout broadcast was issued for Arnold and he was stopped by sheriff's deputies near Cordell, GA. During a preliminary hearing in the case, Arnold was quoted as telling TBI Special Agent Luke Webb that the shooting was "in self-defense."

Arnold is represented by Putnam County attorney Victor Gernt.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Erica Danielle Bebley, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a handgun by a felon, continued to March 15.

—David Wayne Chennault, aggravated assault, continued to May 15.

—Kirk Douglas Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon, continued to April 23.

—William Walter Cook, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card up to $1,000, continued to March 15.

—Andre Vincent D'Agostino, rape of a child, continued to April 23.

—Zachary Tate Gochee, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, Ivy Gardner allowed to withdraw from the case citing a conflict; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Gochee and continued to March 5 for tracking.

—Scottie Keith Godsey, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to April 12.

—Michael Andrew Hamby, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to April 12.

—Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,5000, continued to April 23.

—Brian Lee Lance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a handgun while in commission of a dangerous felony, continued to March 15.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor (rape of a child) and a probation violation, continued to March 15.

—James Bruce Padgett, fifth offense driving under the influence, to plead guilty in White County and continued to March 5 for tracking.

—Catherine Denise Pollock, aggravated assault, domestic assault and one case in boundover status, continued to March 5.

—Taylor Lynn Presley, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and theft of merchandise, continued to March 15 with application in Recovery Court probation pending.

—James Jeremiah Pugh, promotion of the manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony, continued to March 15.

—Michelle Louise Pyles, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to April 23.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to April 23.

—Hughy Guy Sams, aggravated assault, domestic assault and arson, continued to March 15.

—Kasi Ann Shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or delivery, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 15.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a first responder and domestic assault, continued to April 23.

—Michael S. Tomas, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, and evading arrest, continued to May 15.

—Sarah Danielle Turner, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to March 15.

Arraignment

—Dylan Caleb Howard, domestic assault, continued to April 9.

—Benjamin Albert Lilly Jr., theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to March 15.

—Thomas Edward Metcalf, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon, continued to April 9.

—George Wayne Minotto, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a Schedule I drug, continued to April 9.

—Carol Lee Shell, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to April 9.

—Robert Paul Wankel, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to April 9.

Return with attorney

—Delores May Cravens, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of simple possession, theft of merchandise, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to April 9.

Probation violation

—Joseph Weslyn Warren, has been in recovery treatment program and allowed to transfer probation to Murfreesboro area to continue treatment with credit for time served.

Boundover status

—Timothy Lynn Skidmnore, boundover case continued to April 23.

