Bond hearing set for mother of Quinton Simon, court documents say

A bond hearing has been set for Leilani Simon, a mother charged in the death of her toddler, Quinton Simon.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Leilani Simon’s defense team filed the petition in late February.

In the petition, attorneys say that Simon should be granted bond due to not posing a risk of fleeing the court’s jurisdiction, committing any felonies and obstructing officers regarding the case.

Simon is currently being held without bond in the Chatham County Detention Center.

The Chatham County Police Department arrested and charged Leilani Simon with murder, concealing a death, making false statements and false report of a crime following the disappearance of her 20-month-old son.

Simon initially reported that her son Quinton disappeared from their home on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12. His remains were found on Nov. 18.

Court officials granted the bond hearing, which will be held on Mar. 20, 2023.

