Bond hearing set in sexual abuse case

Aug. 20—CATLETTSBURG — A 70-year-old Ashland man accused of sexually abusing at least two minors over the course of 13 years will have a bond hearing on Sept. 30.

Donald R. Chaffin was indicted in April on multiple counts of sexual abuse. At an arraignment on Friday, Chaffin's attorney, Sebastian Joy, asked to approach the bench to talk to the judge about bond in the case.

Judge George Davis told Joy anything he wanted to talk could be said right there in open court.

"I want everything on the record in a case with charges like this," Davis said.

Joy said Chaffin's bond was set at $100,000 cash, but he was able to work out a deal with the prosecutor to allow Chaffin's family to put up $100,000 in property.

The problem, Joy said, is the way the bond is currently worded, the clerk could only accept 50/50 cash and property.

"I'm not signing off on that," Davis said.

Joy asked for a bond hearing to argue the matter.

"There's facts and mitigating circumstances here that need to be brought before the court," Joy said.

