Bond hearing set for suspect accused of killing Marion teen last summer

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a Marion teenager last August during a feud over who was the "better rapper" will appear in court for a bond hearing this week.

Marquis Adams, age 18, Marion, accused of shooting and killing Jamear Anthony Douglas, age 17, during an incident that occurred early on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20 at a residence in the 500 block of Adams Street in Marion. Douglas was a senior at Marion Harding High School.

Adams fled the scene following the shooting and had not been seen until the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested him on Jan. 11 in Detroit.

Adams was extradited back to Marion on Jan. 24 and appeared Jan. 26 in Marion County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing. At that time, Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan filed a motion to have Adams held without bond. The hearing on that motion is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. this Friday before Judge Matthew P. Frericks.

The case was filed with the Marion Municipal Court on Aug. 20, 2022, and Judge Teresa L. Ballinger issued a warrant for the arrest of Adams. The Marion County grand jury indicted Adams on three counts of murder, unspecified felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, on Nov. 16, 2022. Each charge carries with it a three-year firearm specification, according to the indictment.

According to a press release police issued the afternoon following the shooting, officers arrived at the scene of the incident around 12:11 a.m. on Saturday and found Douglas, who had suffered "multiple gunshot wounds." The City of Marion Fire Department then transported the youth to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by officials from the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Grogan said that in the hours prior to the shooting, Douglas and Adams had been arguing via social media about which of them was the "better rapper." The argument escalated and resulted in the incident at the Adams Street location early on Aug. 20.

Maj. Chris Adkins of the Marion Police Department stated in an affidavit in support of the arrest warrant that Douglas and Adams had "engaged in a fist fight before the shooting but that fight ended and the parties separated." Adkins said "at least one witness at the scene explained that (Douglas) was unarmed when he was shot by (Adams)."

The funeral service for Douglas was conducted on Sept. 2, 2022, at Logos Christian Ministries, where he attended church. He is survived by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, grandparents, and other family members, according to his obituary on the website of the Hughes-Allen Chapel of Edwards Funeral Service.

