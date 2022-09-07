Bond hearing today for man accused of impersonating parent, attempted kidnapping at Xenia school

A bond hearing is set for today for a Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and a kidnap a child at an, “Open House,” event at a Greene County school, according to Greene County online court records.

The hearing for Reid Duran, 35, will take place this morning at 10:15 a.m. at the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

A Greene County grand jury handed up a secret indictment of three charges against Duran on August 31, online court records show.

Duran was indicted on one count attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and escape.

Duran’s case had been moved from Xenia Municipal Court to Greene County Common Pleas Court.

He was arrested August 22 after an incident at St. Brigid School.

According to police, Duran went to the school, attempting to impersonate a parent with the intention of trying to kidnap a child.

In a 911 call released from the incident, St. Brigid’s principal Terry Adkins told dispatchers that there was a trespasser at the school.

“I have a gentleman here that has trespassed into our school open house, asking questions and claiming to be the parent of a daughter. And he is not,” Adkins said. “So I need a police officer to investigate and enquire. He’s posing a threat.”

When police arrived on scene, they interviewed Duran in the school parking lot where he gave different stories about why he was at the school before admitting that he came to kidnap a child. He then voluntarily agreed to come to the Xenia Police Division to speak with officers.

Videos released as part of a public records request made by News Center 7 nearly two weeks ago show a man, later identified as Duran, grabbing a pen and attempting to stab a police officer while in an interview room.

Duran later told officers that he was at the school “attempting to find a small child to obtain sexual favors,” according to the affidavit. He told police he planned to drug the child with a tranquilizer-laced Starburst and abduct them when they passed out.

He remains booked in the Greene County Jail.