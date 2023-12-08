Bond increased to $1 million in Boulder County fentanyl case following death charge

Dec. 8—The bond of one of the defendants in a Boulder County fentanyl case has been increased to a cash only $1 million bond after a new charge was added for death.

Carlos Centeno-Izaguirre, 43, received the higher bond for the charge of unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death — more than 50 grams. According to court records, he has been charged with multiple counts of unlawful distribution of fentanyl — more than 50 grams; conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and three counts special offender — distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, all Class 1 drug felonies.

According to Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone, the office requested a $1 million bond for Centeno-Izaguirre following the additional charge. The judge increased the bond making a record of fentanyl and the flight risk, Carbone said in an email.

His co-defendant, Gerson Arteaga-Izaguirre, 20, is facing similar charges. However, he did not receive an additional charge in relation to death. Both defendants are set to next appear on Jan. 29 for their preliminary hearings.

According to an affidavit, members of the Boulder County Drug Task Force were told by a confidential informant in September that Centeno-Izaguirre was coming up from Aurora to conduct large drug deals in Boulder involving "M30" pills, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Under the supervision of the task force, the confidential informant made several buys with Centeno-Izaguirre for 500 to 1,000 pills in September and October, with some of those deals occurring in parking lots within 1,000 feet of different schools.

According to the affidavit, Arteaga-Izaguirre was also at some of the buys driving Centeno-Izaguirre.