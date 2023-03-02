Bond increased to $1 million after probable cause found in child's death

Mar. 2—The Whitley County Grand Jury will hear the case of a Woodbine man after probable cause was found in the death of a toddler.

Jordan Blake Taylor's bond was increased to $1 million after Kentucky State Police Det. Logan Gay was sworn in and testified during a preliminary hearing Monday.

Originally, Taylor's bond was set at a $250,000 cash bond in his arraignment on February 20.

Taylor is charged with the murder of a 3-year-old girl.

The girl was pronounced dead on February 19, at Baptist Health Corbin by the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

KSP responded to Baptist Health and found multiple injuries all over the body.

The victim's mother's boyfriend Taylor was the only one watching the child from 8:30 a.m. until the EMTs arrived at the scene on Eatontown Road in Corbin, according to statements made by Taylor in interviews at the hospital.

Taylor refused a blood test but KSP served a search warrant to obtain the sample in which results are unknown at this time.

Taylor was then arrested and booked in the Whitley County Detention Center where he remains at press time.