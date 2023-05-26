Bond increased for Colorado Springs man accused of homeless camp killing

May 25—A Colorado Springs man accused of killing a homeless man in October had his bond raised on Thursday over alleged threats made against a witness while incarcerated.

Gabriel Clark, 21, is one of two men accused of killing Jose Delgado-Diaz on Oct. 10, 2022. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Delgado-Diaz matched the description of the man who allegedly started the Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire that morning. His body was found behind the Deja Vu strip club near the location of the fire just hours after it had begun.

Clark appeared in court on Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing, where the prosecution filed a motion requesting for Clark's bond of $100,000 to be raised.

Court records show that Clark, who faces numerous charges including first-degree murder, had a bond implemented at a Feb. 2 bond hearing, less than a week after the end of Clark's preliminary hearing. Prosecutor Grant Libby told The Gazette following the Thursday hearing that at Clark's preliminary hearing Judge Robin Chittum believed proof evident and presumption great had not been proven, and as a result Clark could not be held without bond any longer.

Proof evident and presumption great is the requirement at preliminary hearings for capital offenses that the prosecution must show ample proof the the defendant committed the crime, and the defendant being released from custody would put the public in danger. If proof evident and presumption great is proven a defendant can continue being held without bond.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Thursday after Libby stated there was new evidence acquired by the prosecution showing that Clark had made threats against a key witness in the case.

Libby stated during the bond hearing that Clark's cellmate in the El Paso County jail came forward and claimed that Clark made statements about wanting to "silence" a prosecution witness who allegedly had a recording of Clark confessing to the murder of Delgado-Diaz.

"(Her) life is in jeopardy if we take the defendant at his word," Libby said.

Due to the new allegations Libby requested for the court to increase Clark's bond to $500,000, which he stated to the court was his bond request at Clark's initial bond hearing in February.

Clark's defense attorney, Shimon Kohn, argued that his client's bond shouldn't be increased because the claims from Clark's cellmate were "nonsense" from a "jailhouse snitch."

Kohn argued that the man accusing Clark of making threatening statements towards the witness made them up, and did so because he is currently facing up to 32 years in prison for fentanyl distribution.

Kohn also argued that a bond increase would be pointless as it was clear Clark has been unable to post the $100,000 bond since it was implemented in February.

After hearing argument from both attorneys Chittum opted to increase Clark's bond to $250,000, calling the allegations from his cellmate "concerning."

Clark is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 22 for a motions hearing prior his trial, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 30.

The other man accused of killing Delgado-Diaz, Gregory Lee, 65, was released from custody on Dec. 24, 2022, after posting a $20,000 bond which was set at the end of Lee's preliminary hearing on Dec. 19, according to court records. During the bond hearing on Thursday, Libby stated that it was the prosecution's belief that Clark was the "knife man" when Delgado-Diaz was killed.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing on July 5, his trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 14.