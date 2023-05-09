Bond increased for man accused of posting video threatening to kill people in Fort Worth

The 22-year-old man arrested after a video he posted on social media threatening to shoot people in downtown Fort Worth on May 7 went viral has had his bond raised to $100,000, according to Tarrant County court records.

Zyshon Murphy was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, according to police and court records.

In the video, Murphy threatened to shoot multiple people in downtown Fort Worth on May 7, the Fort Worth Police Department announced Friday. He showed a shotgun in the video, said he had another gun and made threats toward police, according to the video shared by social media users.

Authorities were informed around 10:30 a.m. Friday when someone called 911 about the video and immediately began working to identify Murphy, according to a news release from Fort Worth police. As the investigation continued, police received more 911 calls about the video, including from people out of town and out of state.

Murphy posted the profanity-laden video on Snapchat with text reading, “May 7 3:00PM IS YALL DEATH DAY SO DONT BE IN DOWNTOWN. YALL GOIN HAVE 2 KILL ME CUZ YALL GETTING KILLED FOR SHURE.”

In the video, the man is heard saying he planned to shoot random, innocent people because “I hate all of you. I want you all dead and I’m going to make sure that happens this Sunday.”

By that afternoon, investigators had identified Murphy as the person who made the video and were working to locate him as they obtained an arrest warrant, according to the news release. Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Fort Worth police arrested Murphy with the assistance of the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Office Task Force. A search warrant investigators obtained turned up the shotgun shown in the video.

Police said there is no evidence anybody else was involved and that there is no longer a threat from Murphy to the public.

“The Fort Worth Police Department is grateful to all of the concerned community members who reached out to us with this information. We value our partnership with our community that works with us to keep Fort Worth safe,” the department said in the news release.

According to Tarrant County court records, Murphy is still in jail. His bond was initially set at $10,000 Saturday but has now been raised to $100,000.