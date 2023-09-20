Bond increased for man accused of sexually assaulting college student

A Gaston County judge increased the bond for John Alexander, who is accused of sexually assaulting a Belmont Abbey College student in her dorm.

Alexander is now being held under a $500,000 bond.

The judge called the case, “Frightening and egregious.”

Police said the suspect sexually assaulted a student on Sept. 3 while she was sleeping.

Officials at Belmont Abbey said he got into the dorm after someone used a chair to prop open a door.

Higher bond

Alexander first turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Jail where a judge gave him a $50,000 bond.

The Gaston County judge denied that amount to apply a much higher bond.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Gaston County district attorney asked for the bond to be increased to $500,000 and the judge agreed.

“I am very happy the DA, Travis Page, took the steps to get the bond changed but also to add additional precautions if he were to get out,” said Andy Leonard, the chief of Belmont Abbey College Campus Police.

Those precautions include a GPS tracker, house arrest, and regular checks with the court. If Alexander gets out of jail, the only place he would be allowed to go is work.

“I think that adds a sense of relief not only to the victims of this particular case but all of the people who live on campus,” Leonard said.

Junior Cassie Bumgardner said the increased bond is a relief.

“It gives me a very comfortable feeling knowing that he is not going to be able to come back on campus and disturb other students,” Bumgardner said.

She praised Belmont Abbey’s handling of the situation and hopes it never happens again

“I think they have handled it amazingly overall just starting from the videotapes and identifying him very fast,” Bumgardner said.

More victims

In court, Channel 9 learned three more women have come forward with allegations against Alexander.

Investigators didn’t say if those claims are related to Belmont Abbey.

