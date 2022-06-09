Bond Investors Still Buy Debt From Nations With Lower ESG Scores Than Russia

Greg Ritchie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ethical investors aren’t learning the lessons from a forced divestment of Russian assets as they continue to buy the government debt of autocratic nations, according to data provider Verisk Maplecroft.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fifteen countries commonly included in sovereign debt funds have a worse environmental, social and governance (ESG) score than Russia, according to the firm’s ratings. Two of these, Turkey and Egypt, are more heavily weighted in typical portfolios than Russia was.

That poses a risk investors could get caught out again. New European regulations compelling funds to prove their ethical credentials could also push them to reconsider their strategies in emerging markets.

“Beyond Russia, there has been little significant change in EM portfolios’ holdings in countries that have highly questionable ESG profiles,” said Eileen Gavin, an analyst at the firm. “It’s not hard to imagine one of the many autocrats of the heavily traded markets sitting in sovereign portfolios doing something comparably bad.”

Bringing sustainable finance rankings to sovereign debt markets is still a nascent practice. Metrics and approaches designed for corporations don’t easily translate for governments, and there are concerns that applying ESG ratings in a simple way would unfairly raise the cost of capital for poorer countries.

Yet Russia’s sudden ostracization from global capital markets may yet prove a wake-up call for the industry. The nation was a common feature in ethically-labeled sovereign bond funds, in line with indexes such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s ESG products.

“The previous assumption that all EMs in a portfolio can be gradually prodded into alignment with the values of ESG investors no longer holds,” said Verisk’s head of markets James Lockhart Smith. “Something’s got to give, sooner or later.”

Their report said other EM portfolio stalwarts such as China, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia warranted fresh scrutiny. Pakistan and Turkey had among Verisk’s lowest ESG scores.

China Stirs Unease for ESG Managers Blindsided by Russia’s War

In terms of size, the biggest concern for ESG investors is China, with some reassessing their holdings there in the wake of Russia’s invasion. Pure ESG funds domiciled just in Europe have about $130 billion invested in China assets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg earlier this year.

“Investors’ willingness to step away from Russia, where their hand was forced by sanctions anyway, contrasts with their ongoing involvement in China,” said Gavin. “The war is piling more pressure onto managers who have so far been just about able to navigate between autocratic issuers and a new cadre of ESG-aligned clients.”

(Adds chart, detail on ESG scores.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Recent mass shootings spark renewed push for federal "red flag" laws

    "Red flag" laws allow a judge to order that weapons be taken away from someone who poses a risk to themselves or others. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with former Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, who helped direct the law's rollout in New York.

  • Bank of Russia Rode Ruble’s Rally When War Left Few Options

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble was one of the first economic casualties of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Soon, it became the central bank’s lifeline.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersWith stiff capital controls in place, impo

  • Dow Futures Waver Ahead of ECB Rate Decision—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Ahead of U.S. inflation data on Friday, the European Central Bank will on Thursday meet over monetary policy.

  • Alibaba, Meituan paid the bulk of China's US$3 billion antitrust fines in 2021, report shows

    E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and on-demand service platform operator Meituan together contributed 92 per cent of the antitrust fines handed out in China last year, according to an annual report published this week by the State Anti-Monopoly Bureau. Authorities collected 23.6 billion yuan (US$3.53 billion) in antitrust fines in 2021, about 52 times the 450 million yuan received in 2020, according to the report. The hefty increase came mainly from two sources - the unprecedented 18.2 bil

  • Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar

    Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him, lawyers said Wednesday. There's no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts, but they failed to act, leaving him free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. "It is time for the FBI to be held accountable,” said Maggie Nichols, a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma in 2017-19.

  • Fidelity Wants You to Invest in Longer Lifespans

    Fidelity has expanded its product lineup by introducing a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) fund, which is called Fidelity Healthy Future Fund (FAPHX). FAPHX is an actively managed equity strategy that invests globally in companies that create products, services … Continue reading → The post Fidelity Wants You to Invest in Longer Lifespans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Xi Hears Efforts to Boost Grain Output During Food Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed efforts to boost domestic grain production in Sichuan province, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to destabilize global food security.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for E

  • Princess Charlotte Corrects Prince George on Palace Balcony in Moment That Almost Went Unnoticed!

    Princess Charlotte and Prince George stood side-by-side on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee finale

  • As Bank of Canada sprints to neutral, bets of recession climb

    Canada's central bank has signaled plans to race ahead with a series of oversized hikes to curb inflation, upping the risk of plunging the economy into a recession, say economists, though worth it if it keeps rapid price rises from becoming entrenched. The Bank of Canada last week raised its policy interest rate to 1.5% from 1.0%, its second consecutive 50-basis-point hike, and said it was ready to act "more forcefully" if needed to fend off "galloping inflation," already at a 31-year high. That could mean more moves before pausing, larger than 50-bp increases or an end rate somewhere above neutral - the 2%-3% range where interest rates neither stimulate nor weigh on growth, Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry said.

  • Russia loses 300 soldiers per day on average

    The Russian military didn’t expect such strong resistance from Ukrainian men and women in Donbas, said President Volodymyr Zelensky during his nightly address on June 7.

  • Colombian Outsider Has No Clear Plan That Investors Can Embrace

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who celebrated the emergence of a TikTok-savvy businessman in Colombia’s presidential election are starting to see lingering risks for the bonds, even if the Andean nation’s next leader allows the oil-heavy economy to keep drilling.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scar

  • Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Syria, grain exports from Ukraine

    NATO member Turkey shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working to mediate in their war. It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.

  • China Approves More Games in a Step Toward Normalization

    (Bloomberg) -- China approved its second batch of games this year following a months-long freeze, in a step toward normalization in the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe appr

  • RBNZ to Begin Five-Year Exit From QE Holdings Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is to begin selling the bonds acquired during its quantitative easing program back to the government, and intends to gradually dispose of all its holdings over the next five years.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Ove

  • Column: The threat to Justice Kavanaugh reveals a path to a gun control deal

    Republicans demand instant action to protect Supreme Court justices. Let's tie that to an assault weapons ban.

  • Traders Brace for Euro’s Decisive Moment at ECB Policy Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign-exchange traders are bracing for one of the most pivotal meetings of the European Central Bank in years, where policy makers are set to pave the way for its first rate increase since 2011.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most E

  • TSMC Expects 30% Sales Rise Despite Global Economic Ructions

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. expects revenue to grow about 30% in 2022, signaling resilient demand for electronics despite global macroeconomic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsSales

  • Scholz Says Germany Is Supporting Ukraine in Line With Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pushed back against accusations that his government hasn’t done enough to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsScholz, speaking in hi

  • Feds: Simi Valley man tried to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    Nicholas John Roske was taken into custody outside Kavanaugh's Maryland home early this morning. Jeff Nguyen reports.

  • Germany's biggest auto union questions Elon Musk's authority to give a return-to-office ultimatum: 'An employer cannot dictate the rules just as he likes'

    The largest trade union in Germany told Reuters it would support any worker who did not wish to comply with Elon Musk's demand.