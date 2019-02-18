How to Use a Bond Ladder

A bond ladder can be an incredibly valuable tool in your investing arsenal once you reach the point of taking money out of your portfolio. If you're preparing to retire, have kids on a path to college, plan to down-stress your job to a lower-paying one, or otherwise expect to spend money from your investments, a bond ladder may be for you. Still, they can be a bit complicated for those who haven't used them before.

Bond ladders take advantage of key characteristics of bonds to provide a very high likelihood of giving you cash when you need it to cover your costs. Bonds have well-defined payment and maturity schedules, making them ideal for matching the bonds to when you need the money. In addition, bonds are a higher-priority financial obligation than any stock-related payment, making it very likely that if an issuer can make its bond payment, it will.

Piggy bank with a ladder on it and people depositing coins More

Image source: Getty Images.

Step 1: Determine your cash-flow needs

Say you're planning on retiring and expect to need around $3,000 per month from your portfolio to cover your costs of living. You would plan for a bond ladder that generates either $3,000 per month or $9,000 per quarter (to cut back on commissions) from maturing bonds. You would also want to boost that amount gradually over time to handle inflation -- say to $10,000 per quarter after a few years.

Step 2: Decide on the target length of your bond ladder

Archery target with a dollar sign in the middle More

Image source: Getty Images.

The benefit of bond investing is the higher certainty compared with stocks. The downside, particularly in today's relatively low-interest-rate environment, is that your expected return as an investor is lower in bonds than in stocks. As a result, you'll want a bond ladder that's long enough to get you through the dips inherent in stock market investing, but not so long that you jeopardize the returns you need for your long-term future.

A great rule of thumb is that you don't want money invested in stocks that you expect to spend within the next five years. That makes five years the smallest recommended length of a bond ladder for a retiree. On the flip side, unless you have saved substantially more than you technically need, extending your bond ladder much beyond 10 years risks sacrificing long-term returns for the sake of stability. For reasons we'll get to in Step 6, seven years may well be the "Goldilocks" length for many retirees.