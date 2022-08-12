Bond left at $1 million in assault on officer

Aug. 11—A judge on Thursday left in force the $1 million bond on which Enfield police had been holding a man described by a police officer as "a person of interest related to a suspicious death."

The officer, Jacob Ryan, approached the man, John Wayne Narducci, Wednesday on a walking path by the Connecticut River in Suffield while investigating the death of Christopher Kennedy, 55, whose body was found in the gazebo on the Enfield Town Green in before down Wednesday, police have said.

Narducci, 53, of 12 Elm St. in Enfield is charged with assaulting the officer during the encounter on the path, which occurred sometime after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In a report made public after Narducci was arraigned Thursday in Hartford Superior Court, Ryan wrote that Narducci "became agitated" and walked toward his tent despite being told by the officer that he would be handcuffed if he did so.

"I grabbed his wrist and started pulling it towards his back to place him in handcuffs," the officer continued. "Narducci then elbowed me in the chest with his right arm and a clenched fist, causing a sharp pain to my sternum" or breast bone.

"He kept his hand clenched as if he was about to punch me but then pushed me away with his other hand," the officer continued.

After Narducci continued to try to get away despite being told that he was being detained and being warned that the officer would use a Taser stun gun on him, Ryan reported, he did use the stun gun on Narducci for five seconds. After that, the officer reported, Narducci complied with an order to put his hands behind his back, and the officer handcuffed him.

Ryan wrote in the report that he knew before the encounter that Narducci had a history of violence and "had spent several years incarcerated for violence." The officer continued that he had "recently received intelligence that Narducci had threatened to kill several citizens to the point where they felt the need to arm themselves for self protection."

In court Thursday, public defender Robert Fontaine said the officer's report established no basis for "reasonable suspicion" that Narducci had broken the law. He questioned the source of the "intelligence" that Narducci had made death threats against citizens.

The defense lawyer said he was concerned that the officer had detained "someone he had no right to detain in the first place."

But Judge Stephanie A. Damiani found "probable cause" to believe that Narducci had committed an assault on a police officer, a finding that was necessary for the case to continue. In explaining her decision, the judge quoted the officer's statement that Narducci was "a person of interest in a suspicious death."

Bail Commissioner Julia Roberts recited some of Narducci's long criminal record, which includes a number of assaults and other violent crimes. She recommended a $100,000 bond, saying it would be in line with her office's guidelines.

The defense lawyer said Narducci's criminal record dates from the 1990s.

The judge acknowledged that Narducci's history of assaults and violence is "dated."

Nevertheless, she left the $1 million bond in place before continuing the case to Aug. 31. The case will go to the court formerly held in Enfield, which has been meeting at the Hartford courthouse since it re-opened after the COVID-19 court shutdowns.

