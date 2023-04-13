Bond limits for people with violent charges clears SC senate

Anyone in South Carolina who is charged with a violent crime or gun-involved felony while awaiting trial for additional and similar charges would see their bond immediately revoked under legislation that unanimously passed the state Senate on Wednesday, with strong support from Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

A longtime prosecutor, McMaster has been ratcheting up pressure on the General Assembly to change a bond system that he says enables a “revolving door” of defendants who continue to rack up violent charges while on pretrial release.

While there is no data on the frequency of such occurrences statewide, lawmakers have pointed to examples like a 2019 fatal shooting committed by a 35-year-old man who had been released on bond for domestic violence charges.

Opponents referenced a 2022 study of the Charleston County jail that found that only about 5% of people who were out on bond and awaiting trial were charged with a violent offense in the first six months.

Advocates for criminal justice reform have said the effort would put stress on already overcrowded jails — at a time when jails near Columbia and Charleston are facing a slew of wrongful death lawsuits alleging inhumane conditions.

